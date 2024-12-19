Pakistan PM urges D-8 to use Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul transport corridor

According to PTV’s Thursday report, Sharif said during his speech at the 11th summit of the D-8 organization in Cairo on Thursday that this corridor can help in achieving the shared objectives of the member states of the D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation in the field of regional communications.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to achieving the common goals and interests of D-8 members, highlighting the importance of empowering the youth in the region surrounding the D-8 member countries, adding that Pakistan supports all joint initiatives aimed at creating job opportunities for young people.

The premier further expressed concern over the escalating violence by Israel against Gaza and the situation in the Middle East.

He stressed that halting Israel's genocide machine in the region and establishing an immediate ceasefire in Gaza is essential for peace and stability in the region and global security.

4208**9417