Pezeshkian: D-8, regional states must prioritize ending Zionists’ crimes

Speaking during a meeting on the situations in Gaza and Lebanon on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 summit in Cairo on Thursday, President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that ending the crimes of the Israeli regime should be the humanitarian and ethical priority for both regional countries and D-8 members.

He outlined Iran's positions on the latest developments in the West Asia region and proposed measures aimed at stopping the conflict in Gaza and supporting the region's populace post-war.

President Pezeshkian affirmed Iran's support for any agreement among Palestinian factions and stressed the necessity of respecting the right to self-determination for the Palestinian nation.

The Iranian president called for the establishment of a support program within the D-8 focused on addressing reconstruction needs in Palestine.

He also proposed forming a D-8 contact group to work alongside the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in international efforts to cease hostilities in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian aid.

Additionally, the president suggested creating a D-8 fund for the reconstruction of Gaza and Lebanon and the rehabilitation of their residents.

Pezeshkian also advocated for recognizing the Israeli regime as an apartheid entity, pushing for a collaborative effort among member states to revive United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3379.

He further proposed establishing a joint legal committee among member states to provide legal support for Palestine in international legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court, aiming to prosecute Israeli officials for the martyrdom of more than 17,000 Palestinian children.

Pezeshkian condemned the Tel Aviv regime's attacks on Syria and expressed profound disappointment with the silence of international organizations, especially the United Nations.

