Dec 19, 2024, 11:12 PM
Iran, Egypt presidents meet on sidelines of D-8 Summit

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian and Egyptian met and talked on the sidelines of the Summit of the Eight Developing Islamic Countries (D-8) in Cairo.

The meeting between Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his Egyptian counterpart  Abd al-Fattah Al-Sisi" was held on Thursday evening in Cairo.

The two sides discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

