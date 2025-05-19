Iran denies existence of a parallel negotiation track with the U.S.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has dismissed reports suggesting that there is a parallel negotiation track between Iran and the United States alongside the ongoing indirect talks between Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and U.S. special envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Baqaei made the remarks when responding to a question from IRNA’s correspondence on the issue at a weekly press conference in Tehran on Monday.

“The only negotiation process that exists on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the one involving the esteemed foreign minister, and on the American side, the US president’s special envoy, who are leading the talks,” he said.

“This has been clearly stated,” he added, “and the results, to the extent possible, have been transparently communicated.”

Araqchi and Witkoff have so far led four rounds of talks mediated by Oman on Iran’s nuclear program and the termination of U.S. sanctions against the country.

Halting enrichment ‘absolutely non-negotiable’

Baqaei also said that enrichment “is not some fantasy that Iran can be demanded to halt or suspend,” and as part of the natural cycle of the country’s nuclear industry, it is “absolutely non-negotiable.”

“This achievement is the result of decades of effort, hard work, and the sacrifices of our nuclear scientists,” he emphasized.

He said what makes negotiating with the U.S. exceptionally difficult is that it is like “you are dealing with a party that adheres to none of the standard norms of a diplomatic process.”

“The very act of imposing sanctions while claiming to pursue a diplomatic process with Iran demonstrates a lack of seriousness and good faith.”

‘Iran to take reciprocal action if snapback mechanism triggered’

Asked about the threats to use the snapback mechanism against Iran by the European parties to the 2015 nuclear agreement, the spokesperson said such a move implies that they do not believe at all in a diplomatic or negotiated approach and are seeking to use intimidation tactics against the Islamic Republic.

“We will take reciprocal measures,” he said. “We have already stated this. This means a revision of the approaches we have taken so far on this issue.”

Israel has no boundaries in violating international laws

Asked about the possibility of sabotage operations by Israel to derail the talks, Baqaei said the occupying regime has proven that it recognizes no boundaries in violating international laws and norms.

“No one can rule out the possibility that the Zionist regime may once again resort to a deceptive act, pointing the finger of blame at Iran to create a pretext for escalating tensions in the region,” he warned, as he highlighted the international community’s duty to “remain vigilant” against Israel.

At the same time, the senior diplomat welcomed the growing global awareness about the atrocities being committed by Israel in Gaza, but said effective and immediate decisions by top international organizations are needed to stop the regime from committing more crimes.

“The primary factor enabling the continuation of crimes in Gaza and the West Bank is the support of the U.S. and certain Western countries, including Britain, for the Zionist regime,” he added.

