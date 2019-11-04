US failed to achieve objectives through sanctions

Addressing a meeting in the Yazd province, he slammed US withdrawal from JCPOA, saying that the Iranian nation faced a difficult situation but it was left behind through public resistance and prudence of the officials.

Day of Aban 13 is an opportunity for developing further knowledge on the arrogant temper of the enemies, he said, noting "Today, all have understood that we can solve problems by ourselves and the enemies have failed to realize their goals against the Iranian nation."

November 4, which falls on the 13th day of the Iranian calendar month of Aban, is also known as Students Day and National Day of Fight Against Global Arrogance.

Noting that the government will spare no efforts in line with the country's all-out development and progress, Vaezi called for solidarity and unity to overcome the problems.

