Pezeshkian: Iran wants more cooperation of D-8 to confront Israeli aggression

In his speech, President Pezeshkian stated that Egypt is a great country with a great history, and D-8 will achieve many goals under the leadership of the Egyptian president.

"I want more cooperation between the countries of the organization to achieve the interests of our people," he added.

He pointed out that Egypt is a very important country and has many resources, and steps must be taken to keep pace with global developments in various fields.

"We have plans to support investment, empower the youth and support small projects; We have ideas to support technology, green economy and entrepreneurship," President Pezeshkian further said.

Regarding the developments in the region, Pezeshkian said that for more than 14 months, the region of West Asia, especially Gaza, southern Lebanon and the Islamic country of Syria, has been subjected to massive attacks by the usurping Israeli regime.

"The merciless killing of civilians and bloodshed of women and children, terror and insecurity revealed new dimensions of the Israeli regime's illegitimate goals in spreading insecurity. Gaza is under genocide and starvation is used as a tool of war," he added.

The Iranian president pointed out that "now it is our religious, legal and human duty to prevent further damage to our loved ones" in the crisis areas by more convergence and adopting more immediate practical measures.

