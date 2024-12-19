Iran, Turkish FMs discuss developments in Syria, Gaza and Zionist regime's genocide

Abbas Araghchi and Hakan Fidan met on the sidelines of the foreign ministerial meeting of the Organization of Eight Developing Islamic Countries (D-8) which is being held in Cairo, Egypt.

In this meeting, the Iranian and Turkish foreign ministers exchanged views on the issues on the agenda of the 11th meeting of the heads of D-8, which is scheduled to be held today Thursday with the presence of the presidents of eight countries, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

The foreign ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkey reviewed the latest developments in the region, focusing on the latest situation in Gaza and the continuation of the Zionist regime's crimes against the people in Palestine and Lebanon.

Araghchi and Fidan also condemned the regime's aggression against Syria by targeting the defense and economic infrastructure of this country.

The two sides also emphasized the solidarity of major Islamic countries, especially the members of the D-8, to stop the aggression of the Zionist regime and protect the stability and security of the region.

