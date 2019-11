Mousavi made the remarks in his address to the Student Day ceremony underway across the country.

November 4, 1979 - 13th Aban- is named in Iran as the Student Day, which marks the take-over of the US embassy in Tehran.

As the Army commander said, 13th Aban is the day on which the US-led hegemonic power suffered a setback.

The 13th Aban rallies are underway in the Iranian cities to protest the US hostility to Iran.

