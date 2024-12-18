Israeli troops won’t withdraw from Syria’s Jabal al-Shaykh: Netanyahu

During a visit to the summit of Mount Hermon, known as Jabal al-Shaykh in Arabic, Netanyahu stressed the strategic importance of the occupied territory, situated about 10 kilometers from the Golan Heights border.

Israeli forces occupied Jabal al-Shaykh when they moved into a demilitarized zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights following the fall of the Syrian government earlier this month.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the Israeli military would remain in the Golan Heights until “another arrangement is found that ensures Israel’s security".

In a related development, media reports said Israeli settlers crossed into Lebanon and set up tents in the area of Maroun al-Ras.

The provocative move has raised concerns about escalating tensions along the Lebanese border, following a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah.

Additionally, sources reported sightings of an Israeli drone flying over Beirut and the southern suburbs. Since the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, there have been numerous breaches by Israeli forces, resulting in casualties among Lebanese civilians.

