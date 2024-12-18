President Pezeshkian departs for Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

Mohammad Reza Aref, the first vice president, and Hojat al-Islam Mohsen Qomi, the representative of the Supreme Leader, escorted the president for this trip.

During his visit to Egypt, in addition to participating in the D8 summit, Pezeshkian will also have bilateral meetings with some of the leaders and officials participating in this summit and will discuss bilateral, regional and global issues.

On Wednesday, before leaving Tehran for Cairo to participate in the 11th summit of the eight developing Islamic countries known as D-8, President Pezeshkian said that meetings at this level and with this process are for active diplomacy that can make the Islamic countries get closer from an economic, political, cultural and social perspective, are very effective and useful in transferring experiences.

Pezeshkian described Egypt, the host of the meeting, as a country with a very long history and a great civilization, and said, "Egypt is an influential country in the Islamic world, and on the sidelines of the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia in November, in a meeting I had with the President of Egypt, we had fruitful discussions."

"As we make our relations with Islamic countries more intimate, deeper and more operational, the conspiracies that are formed against our country and other Islamic countries will definitely be neutralized, and our power in terms of tolerance will also increase," the Iranian president added.

