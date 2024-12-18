Iran stresses to set operational agreements with China

Zarif met with Cong Peiwu in Tehran on Wednesday to discuss the priorities of bilateral relations, international cooperation, and strategic ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, Zarif emphasized the importance of establishing operational agreements based on the 25-year comprehensive strategic plan, particularly highlighting the need to enhance cooperation in the fields of clean industries and renewable energy.

Meanwhile, the Chinese ambassador to Iran presented a report detailing the achievements in the relations between the two countries over recent years, emphasizing the Chinese government's commitment to strengthening ties with Iran across all areas.

Cong Peiwu emphasized that Beijing places great importance on its relations with Tehran, noting that, given regional and global developments, political consultations between the two countries should be strengthened more than ever.

Additionally, the two sides addressed regional developments, particularly in Syria, highlighting their shared concerns over the rise of terrorist activities and extremist movements, as well as the need for effective cooperation to achieve peace and stability in the region.

