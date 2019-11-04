Iran to unveil 4th step of scaling down JCPOA within 2 days:Gov't spox

Certainly, based on our promise, we gave opportunity to Europeans in different steps.

Our public opinion also observed the fact that we did not want to withdraw from the nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in line with our patience strategy.

The US' bullying policy and Europeans' lack of resistance brought about such result, he reiterated.

Earlier, Spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said that the European countries, France in particular, still make efforts to take some measures towards the fulfillment of their commitments under the July 2015 nuclear deal, but their efforts have not been tangible yet.

"If the conditions do not get better, Iran will take 4th step of reducing commitments to the deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he added.

Way of diplomacy is open as it has already been, Mousavi noted, adding that some sort of measures and movements are underway in this area.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Presidential Office Mahmoud Vaezi said that a committee is considering to take the fourth step in reducing Iran's nuclear commitments, if the states parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action fail to abide by their obligation.

