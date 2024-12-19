Dec 19, 2024, 3:52 AM
Clashes reported between Yemeni army, US warships in Red Sea

Clashes reported between Yemeni army, US warships in Red Sea

Tehran, IRNA - Some media outlets are reporting fierce clashes between the Yemeni armed forces and American warships in the Red Sea.

IRNA on Thursday morning citing Yemeni media sources said that fighting is currently underway between the Yemeni army and American warships.

Some of these media outlets also reported an attack on a US aircraft carrier.

Social media users also announced that the aircraft carrier had entered the region for anti-Yemen operation was preemptively attacked by the Yemeni forces.

This news has not yet been confirmed or denied by official sources and mainstream media outlets.

Last month, the US Department of Defense confirmed the Yemeni army’s attacks on two American warships passing through the Bab al-Mandab strait with drones and missiles.

The Yemeni armed forces hold the American and British enemies responsible for turning the Red Sea region into a military tension zone and its consequences on maritime traffic.

