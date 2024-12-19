Sirens activated in Tel Aviv as Yemen launches missiles: Report

IRNA on Thursday morning reported citing Israeli media that alarm sirens were activated in Tel Aviv, HaSharon, Herzliya and Holon.

These media outlets stated that the reason for the activation of the alarm sirens was a surface-to-surface missile fired from Yemen.

Some media outlets also reported that loud explosions were heard in some areas of the occupied territories.

There were no immediate report of casualties or damage and the exact place where the missile hit.

On Monday, sirens went off in Tel Aviv and other areas in the occupied territories during a Yemeni missile attack, which also prompted the closure of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military later claimed to have intercepted one of the missiles launched from Yemen.

