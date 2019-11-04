Iraq slams attack on Iran's consulate in Karbala

In its statement, Iraqi ministry underlined the fact that diplomatic missions which have been established based on bilateral agreements in Iraq have sanctity and their security should not be endangered.

It added that the security of foreign embassies and consulates is regarded as red line and any aggression on them will not be permitted.

Iraq's Foreign Ministry went on to say that Iraqi security systems have adopted all their measures to prevent any disruption of order for diplomatic missions in Iraq.

Such behaviors will not affect friendly ties and good neighborliness between Iran and Iraq, it noted.

A number of unidentified protesters attacked the outer wall of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Consulate in Karbala last night,

Iraqi security forces reacted to the attack instantly.

Iraqi security forces could disperse the protesters without damaging the buildings and staff of the Iranian consulate in Karbala.

Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that Iran is carefully monitoring the situation in Iraq.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the Iraqi nation’s demands that are clearly insisted by the religious authority as well as Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi,” Mousavi said, adding that the Iraqi religious and political officials can together achieve goals and help build a better future.

9376**1430

