18th NAM Summit kicks off in Baku

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

President Rouhani arrived in Baku on Thursday to attend the 18th NAM Summit , President Rouhani was invited to the NAM summit meeting by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

At the NAM Baku Summit the Republic of Azerbaijan will take over the chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement for the next 3 years.

President Hassan Rouhani late on Thursday in a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev appreciated Baku's good arrangements for holding the 18th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), saying that boosting mutual cooperation will benefit not only the two countries but also the entire region.

President Rouhani highlighted the role of the two countries' joint economic commission in further development of ties, saying that grounds are prepared for the two countries to promote mutual cooperation in the fields of auto-making and industry, as Iran is ready for building power plant in Azerbaijan.

Describing promoting cooperation in the Caspian Sea as the sea of development, peace and friendship as essential, he said that Iran has always been ready for boosting sea collaboration with Azerbaijan in the fields of excavation and environment.

Iranian top executive hailed the two countries' common viewpoints on regional and environmental issues, saying that the Iranian nation and government have always been alongside the Azeri nation and government, as the two countries can shoulder to shoulder contribute to regional and global security and peace.

President Rouhani also called for boosting trilateral cooperation in the region among Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan, noting that Tehran, Baku and Moscow have the potential for enhancing ties.

