Oct 24, 2019, 10:03 AM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83529273
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 24

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 24

Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS

-  Zarif slams US sanctions on NAM states

-  Tehran, Vienna develop strategic cooperation

-  Iran has no plans to join FATF

** IRAN DAILY

-  Rouhani urges action to pass anti-money laundering bills

-  Iran finishes runner-up in world wushu meet

-  Iran welcomes any steps that secure stability in Syria

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-  Syrian Army returns to northern borders

-  Iraq: US troops have to leave in 4 weeks

-  Iranian artworks auctioned off at Bonahms

** TEHRAN TIMES

-  Putin, Erdoğan announce plan for northern Syria

-  Tuberculosis treatment completely free in Iran

-  17 countries eager for contribution to Chabahar Port development  

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =