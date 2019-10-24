Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct 24

** IRAN NEWS
- Zarif slams US sanctions on NAM states
- Tehran, Vienna develop strategic cooperation
- Iran has no plans to join FATF
** IRAN DAILY
- Rouhani urges action to pass anti-money laundering bills
- Iran finishes runner-up in world wushu meet
- Iran welcomes any steps that secure stability in Syria
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Syrian Army returns to northern borders
- Iraq: US troops have to leave in 4 weeks
- Iranian artworks auctioned off at Bonahms
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Putin, Erdoğan announce plan for northern Syria
- Tuberculosis treatment completely free in Iran
- 17 countries eager for contribution to Chabahar Port development
9417**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment