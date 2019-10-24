President Rouhani arrives in Baku to attend NAM Summit

President Rouhani was invited to the NAM summit meeting by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Rouhani will make a speech in the meeting to elaborate on Iran's viewpoint on regional and international issues and will hold a bilateral meeting with President Aliyev to discuss the most important mutual issues, including implementation of agreements and joint plans.

On the sidelines of the NAM meeting, President Rouhani is to have meetings with several of the leaders attending the meeting.

He will return to Iran on Friday night.

Mohammad Eslami, minister of roads and urban development; Farhad Dejpasand, minister finance, and economic affairs; Reza Ardakanian, minister of energy accompany the President during this trip.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

