President Rouhani: Iran-Azerbaijan ties enhances to satisfactory levels

In a meeting with his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev late on Thursday, he appreciated Baku's good arrangements for holding the 18th Summit of Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), saying that boosting mutual cooperation will benefit not only the two countries but also the entire region.

President Rouhani highlighted the role of the two countries' joint economic commission in further development of ties, saying that grounds are prepared for the two countries to promote mutual cooperation in the fields of auto-making and industry, as Iran is ready for building power plant in Azerbaijan.

Describing promoting cooperation in the Caspian Sea as the sea of development, peace and friendship as essential, he said that Iran has always been ready for boosting sea collaboration with Azerbaijan in the fields of excavation and environment.

Iranian top executive hailed the two countries' common viewpoints on regional and environmental issues, saying that the Iranian nation and government have always been alongside the Azeri nation and government, as the two countries can contribute to regional and global security and peace alongside each other.

President Rouhani also called for boosting trilateral cooperation in the region among Iran, Russia and Azerbaijan, noting that Tehran, Baku and Moscow have the potential for enhancing ties.

Aliyev, for his part, described Rouhani's visit to Baku as a suitable opportunity for boosting bilateral relations, saying that deep cultural and historic relations have prepared ground for further development of cooperation.

Admiring 70 percent increase in the two countries' trade exchanges, he said that mutual cooperation goes forward well in the fields of energy, banking, industry and transportation.

Aliyev called for Iran's participation in the construction of power plants in Azerbaijan and promoting collaboration in the field of transportation.

He also welcomed sea cooperation with Iran in the Caspian Sea.

Highlighting significance of NAM Summit, he said, "We want to defend interests of all member-states in a suitable manner within the framework of the movement."

President Rouhani arrived in Baku on Thursday to attend the 18th NAM Summit.

