Zarif arrived in Baku on Tuesday to take part in the Non-Aligned Movement summit slated for Friday.

In the NAM ministerial meeting, the document and the joint statement of the Summit was finalized and some regional and international issues were raised.

Zarif held meetings with the Iraqi and Serbian ministers of foreign affairs as well.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani arrived in Baku on Thursday to attend the 18th NAM summit on Friday.

