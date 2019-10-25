Rouhani urges promoting unity among Muslims to prevent fragmentation

In a meeting with the Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazadeh, he hailed religious and longstanding ties between the two nations as a major factor in strengthening mutual cooperation between the two nations.

"Fighting tyranny, extremism and terrorism is duty of all divine religions, including Islam, and merciful image of Islam should be introduced to the world," he said.

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, for his part, presented a report on regional developments, saying that growing relations between Tehran and Baku is in the interest of the two nations and region.

Referring to increasing interest of the people in religion in the region, he said that faith is currently the pivot of unity in Azerbaijan and region.

Rouhani arrived in Baku on Thursday at the official invitation of his Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev to attend Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit.

