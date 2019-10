The top Iranian diplomat also discussed issues of mutual interest with Aliyev on the sidelines of the Meeting of the NAM Ministerial Committee.

Earlier apart from delivering a speech, Zarif had held talks with foreign ministers of Serbia as well as Iraq.

President Hasan Rouhani will attend the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Baku on October 25-26.

