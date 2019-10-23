Iran's Zarif talks Afghan developments with country's nat'l security advisor

Zarif met Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on the sidelines of the 18th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit of the Heads of State and Government in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku.

The two discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Zarif has also met his Iraqi and Serbian counterparts as well.

Zarif is in the Azerbaijani capital Baku to attend the Preparatory Ministerial Meeting of NAM on October 23-24.

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani is also set to travel to the neighboring country to take part in the 18th NAM Summit of the Heads of State and Government in Azerbaijan, that will take charge of the organization's presidency for the next three years.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) is a forum of 120 developing world states that are not formally aligned with or against any major power bloc. After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

