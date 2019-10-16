EAEU good market for Iranian exports

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is an economic union of states located in central and northern Asia and Eastern Europe. The Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union was signed on 29 May 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, and came into force on 1 January 2015.

Treaties aiming for Armenia's and Kyrgyzstan's accession to the Eurasian Economic Union were signed on 9 October and 23 December 2014, respectively. Armenia's accession treaty came into force on 2 January 2015, Kyrgyzstan's accession treaty came into effect on 6 August 2015 and it participated in the EAEU from the day of its establishment as an acceding state.

"Businessmen can export their products to five Eurasia blocks in addition to Iraq, Afghanistan and other target countries," Taqi Taghipour said in a meeting with producers in Yazd province.

He pointed to the recent agreement of the Iranian government with the union, adding: "Producers with good quality products can export goods, create jobs and sustainable income."

