Bashkortostan Dy PM says no limitation for Iran-Russia trade

Speaking to IRNA, Nazarov said the Russian Federation has traditionally established cooperation with Iran, adding that both sides have the same stances on many international issues.

Iran and Russian have close positions with regard to Syrian issue, he said referring to significant outcomes of Iranian cooperation with Russia to stem the humanitarian crisis in Syria.

Despite the fact that statistics show an increase in trade between Iran and Russia compared to the last year, the figure is insignificant with regard to excellent political, military and security ties between Iran and Russia.

Earlier, Iran’s energy minister said on Thursday that annexation of Iran to Free Trade Agreement with Eurasian Economic Union can be both an opportunity and a threat.

“Joining this union will open the gates of a very large market, giving the country a great opportunity,” he added.

Iran will officially enter a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) with the five-member regional economic body late October.

The country will enter the FTA with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for a temporary period of three years.

He also warned of losses if the Iranian public and private sectors fail to take advantage of this opportunity.

