Hamas, Islamic Jihad call for mobilization against Israel in West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) have called for the mobilization of the Palestinian people to counter the ongoing Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement on Tuesday, Hamas hailed the steadfastness of the Palestinian fighters in the face of Israeli aggression, calling on the youth in the West Bank to join forces and intensify clashes with Israeli forces.

Hamas reiterated that the Palestinian people will never succumb to pressure, adding that this new invasion will ultimately be defeated, just like past Israeli operations.

The Islamic Jihad also issued a statement, condemning the so-called “Iron Wall Operation” in the West Bank as a continuation of Israeli brutality against the Palestinian nation.

It stated that the new raid resulted from the Israeli regime’s setbacks in Gaza and its failure to achieve its stated goals in the besieged Palestinian territory.

At least eight Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured as Israeli forces raided the West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday, health officials said.

