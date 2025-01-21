Hamas leader in West Bank: Netanyahu wants to continue war to stay in power

Tehran, IRNA - Zaher Jabarin, chairman of Hamas Political Bureau in the West Bank, said that Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the Zionist regime, wants the war to continue in order to remain in power.

"We are facing an occupying and fascist regime that does not want to recognize the Palestinian nation and its rights," Jabarin said.

"Our nation has a steel will and sacrifice and has no option but to resist," he added.

Jabarin pointed out that Netanyahu's only goal is to kill and destroy in order to remain in power.

