8 Palestinians killed, 35 injured in Israeli raid on Jenin: Health officials

Tehran, IRNA – At least eight Palestinians have been killed and dozens more inured as Israeli military forces raided the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, health officials said.

According to Palestine’s Wafa news agency, 35 people with various injuries were transported to three local hospitals for treatment.

The report also said that the death toll may rise as the violent raid continues.

The raid in the West Bank follows a decision by Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet on Friday to designate the occupied area as a target in their military operations.

The Israeli regime has dubbed its offensive in Jenin the “Iron Wall” operation.

