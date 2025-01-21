Zarif discusses regional developments, bilateral ties with Norwegian FM

Tehran, IRNA - Iran's Vice-President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif and Norway's Foreign Minister Aspen Barth Eid met on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos and discussed the developments in West Asia and ways to expand bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Zarif appreciated Norway's position in clearly condemning the Zionist regime's crimes, and lauded the Norway's support for the verdicts by the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The two sides also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in order to ensure regional peace and stability.

A few hours ago, Zarif met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and discussed ways to expand mutual cooperation.

Zarif departed Tehran on Monday to attend the meeting scheduled for January 20-24 in Davos, Switzerland.

On the sidelines of the event, CNN's Fareed Zakaria will sit down with the senior Iranian official.

Davos 2025 convenes under the theme “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”, bringing together leaders from across the globe to address key international and regional challenges including geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

2050