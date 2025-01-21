Iran sympathizes with Turkiye over deadly hotel fire

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei has extended condolences and expressed sympathy to the Turkish government and nation, particularly to the families of the victims of a deadly fire incident at a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkiye.

Dozens of people were killed and wounded when a fire tore through a ski resort hotel in northwestern Turkiye on Tuesday, forcing desperate holidaymakers to leap from windows to escape the flames and smoke.

Baghaei conveyed the condolences and sympathies of the people and government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the families of the deceased, as well as to the government and people of the neighboring and friendly country.

At least 66 people were killed and 51 injured following the early morning blaze at a hotel in the Kartalkaya resort in Bolu province, according to Turkiye’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

2050**4353