Bahreini: Nuclear disarmament is only way to achieve global peace

London, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Ali Bahreini warned against the threats caused by nuclear weapons, and said that nuclear disarmament is the only way to achieve world peace.

Bahreini made the remarks the meeting of the UN Disarmament Conference while expressing his concern that at the same time as the 2025 meeting of the Disarmament Conference begins, an unprecedented arms race, especially in the field of nuclear weapons, rhetoric and threats to use these weapons continues.

"A significant amount of resources which could be devoted to social and economic development and the establishment of sustainable peace and security in the world, has been spent on maintaining, producing and renewing nuclear weapons and war-mongering," he added.

Bahreini pointed out that unfortunately, the countries possessing nuclear weapons have not only failed to fulfill their obligations regarding nuclear disarmament according to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), but they are also seeking to renew and modernize their nuclear arsenals.

"There are about 3,880 active nuclear warheads and about 12,000 nuclear warheads in total in the world, and countries with nuclear weapons, especially NATO member countries, continue to use weapons in violation of legally binding obligations under the NPT Treaty and the agreements reached in its review conferences. are nuclear dependent.

2050