Iran-Russia partnership treaty to benefit entire region: Armenia

Moscow, IRNA – Armenia’s Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan says a newly signed comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Tehran and Moscow will benefit all countries in the region.

Mirzoyan made the remarks during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Tuesday.

He referred to the agreement signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s recent visit to Moscow on January 17, emphasizing that Armenia also maintains very good relations with Iran based on good neighborliness and partnership.

Following the signing of the partnership agreement between Iran and Russia, President Pezeshkian said the cooperation between the two countries is mutually beneficial.

He underscored that the partnership agreement outlines a roadmap for both nations to pursue their interactions effectively within this framework.

The president highlighted both sides’ commitment to strengthening bilateral relations.

