Zarif highlights Iran crucial progress in Yerevan

"Important progress in Yerevan as Iran joins #EEU Summit, and together with Member States, ratifies PTA," Zarif tweeted on Tuesday.



"With parallel work on North-South & South-West Transit Corridors, ground paved for expansion in regional trade & cementing of our role as vital transit hub," the Iranian foreign minister added by bringing #NeighborsFirst hashtag.

Iranian president, at the invitation of the Armenian premier, arrived in Yerevan late on Monday to take part in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) summit slated for October 1.

Rouhani said on Tuesday that Iran is willing to develop barter trade with Armenia, including exchange of gas and electricity with the neighboring country.

He added that Iran and Armenia have agreed to work on important projects to develop economic cooperation.

The president said that Iran would offer advanced know-how to the Armenian Republic in the areas of engineering services, modern technologies, communications, transportation, power plants and energy as the appropriate grounds for constructive relations.

He said that cooperating on North-South Transport Corridor to connect the Black Sea and the Persian Gulf region in southern Iran will lead to a leap in economic cooperation to the benefit of other regional states.

About the Eurasia Economic Union, Rouhani said Iran will take the first step to have activity in the Union till next month.

The Eurasian Economic Union, also known as the Eurasian Union, is a political and economic union of states located in central and northern Eurasia. The treaty aiming at establishment of the EAEU was signed on May 29, 2014 by the leaders of Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia, and came into force on January 1, 2015.

