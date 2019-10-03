Iranian minister: Opportunities at Eurasian Economic Union should be seized

“Joining this union will open the gates of a very large market, giving the country a great opportunity,” said Iran’s Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian on Thursday.

Iran will officially enter a Free Trade Zone (FTZ) with the five-member regional economic body late October.

The country will enter the FTA with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for a trial period of three years.

He also warned of losses if the Iranian public and private sectors fail to take advantage of this opportunity.

