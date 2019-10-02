Iran has three years to join EAEU: Energy Minister

The trip was made at the invitation of the EAEU and that was Iran's first presence in the organization as a member, said Reza Ardakanian on the sidelines of the cabinet meeting about the achievements of President Rouhani's trip to Armenia.

He said that the agreement between Iran and the EAEU will be implemented from October 27, according to which 840 items will have preferential tariffs and some will have zero tariffs.

Saying that the Ministry of Energy chairs the joint commission of economic cooperation of Iran and Armenia, the minister of energy of Iran said the issue of accelerating the construction of the third line of electricity transfer between Iran and Armenia was stressed in several meetings, adding that the line will be put to use in winter with 1,000 megawatts.

He also said that the meetings also discussed the barter of natural gas for electricity and renewal of the existing accord for another 20 years.

