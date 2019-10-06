Zarif: EAEU accession to provide special facilities for Iran

Such facilities will pave the way for the establishment of special relations with the neighboring countries which are important trade partners for Iran, Zarif said in the Majlis (Parliament) session this morning.

On October 2, Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian announced that Iran has a three-year deadline to change its temporary membership in Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to a permanent one.

Zarif attended Majlis session to answer the lawmakers' questions on the issue.

Asked about the Foreign Ministry's measures towards the development of the economy, Zarif said "economy" is of highest importance for the ministry so it launched a department for economic diplomacy six months ago.

Iranian Foreign Ministry has a duty to facilitate economic relations with the world, Zarif noted.

In response to a lawmaker's question about measures to improve Iranians' status in the international arenas, Zarif said the Foreign Ministry spares no efforts to prevent violation of rights of the Iranian people worldwide.

To be continued

