Joining EAEU opportunity to develop peace, friendship in region

At the inauguration ceremony of a monitoring system of power plants’ functions at the venue of the Energy Research Institute on Sunday, Reza Ardakanian said that joining the Eurasian Union is a great opportunity for Iran to be able to utilize "our existing geographical location as well as the renewable capacity of existing human resources".

The official went on to say that this is necessary for proper planning and stated that this opportunity can be used in the electricity sector and better link with the countries of the region.

The countries of the region are welcoming Iranian specialists with open arms, and "our assistance will promote peace and friendship", the minister said.

Referring to the internal capabilities in the country's electricity industry and self-sufficiency in the industry, Ardakanian highlighted that the results of the constraints imposed on the country are to pay more attention to the internal power and scientific capacity of the country to make more use of its domestic activities.

Referring to the inauguration of the CM Power Plant Monitoring System and the launch of a HAS gas turbine environmental upgrade project, the Minister noted that this system has increased efficiency in the electricity industry.

Initial estimates of the project indicate that it will save 170 billion tomans a year.

The cabinet member pointed to a plan to upgrade and adapt to the environmental conditions of the gas turbine, noting that upgrading the capacity of the gas turbines would reduce power plant efficiency in the climate changes.

He added that achieving the capacity of 1,000 megawatts from this project is a great achievement and creates a chain of good developments to increase productivity.

