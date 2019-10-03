Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 3

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- 'We will continue reduction of commitments'
- Nobody buys MbS's whitewashing of murder
- 'Dozens Palestinians detainees died due to torture since 1967'
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Nuclear steps to continue until 'desired results' are delivered
- Gov't tweaking divestiture rules
- Bank Mellat receives damage claim from UK
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran to cut nuclear deal commitments until it reaches ‘desired result’
- No evidence of Iran involvement in Saudi attacks: Putin
- Trump denounces impeachment inquiry as a ‘coup’
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Maximum pressure has failed
- EAEU gives Iran 3 years to become a permanent member
- Iran 2nd among world's fastest growing tourist destinations
** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran to seriously pursue reduction of its nuclear commitments
- Iran more interested in Persian Gulf Security than others
- President blames Trump for failure of talks in New York
