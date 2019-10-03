Oct 3, 2019, 10:01 AM
Journalist ID: 1842
News Code: 83501427
0 Persons

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 3

Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 3

Tehran, Oct 3, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

  • 'We will continue reduction of commitments'
  • Nobody buys MbS's whitewashing of murder  
  • 'Dozens Palestinians detainees died due to torture since 1967'
     

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

  • Nuclear steps to continue until 'desired results' are delivered
  • Gov't tweaking divestiture rules
  • Bank Mellat receives damage claim from UK

** IRAN DAILY

  • Iran to cut nuclear deal commitments until it reaches ‘desired result’
  • No evidence of Iran involvement in Saudi attacks: Putin
  •   Trump denounces impeachment inquiry as a ‘coup’

** TEHRAN TIMES

  • Maximum pressure has failed
  • EAEU gives Iran 3 years to become a permanent member
  • Iran 2nd among world's fastest growing tourist destinations

** IRAN NEWS

  • Tehran to seriously pursue reduction of its nuclear commitments
  • Iran more interested in Persian Gulf Security than others
  • President blames Trump for failure of talks in New York

 
9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 6 =