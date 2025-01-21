IAEA chief urges Iran, Trump admin. to reach ‘understanding’ over nuclear issue

London, IRNA – Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has said Iran and the Donald Trump administration need to reach “an understanding” regarding Tehran’s nuclear program.

“There was an agreement that existed before President Trump decided that it was not the path he wanted to follow,” Grossi said on Tuesday in Davos, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal from which the U.S. unilaterally withdrew during Trump’s first term in office.

“Now we need to come to terms with how we deal with this, excluding, of course, a war. We don’t want more wars,” he added.

The IAEA chief further claimed that “Iran continues producing large quantities of highly enriched uranium.”

“We are engaging with Russia, China, and the European countries, but it’s clear to everyone that the U.S. is indispensable,” Grossi said. “What we need is to find an understanding. This is going to be our mission in the next few weeks.”

Iran honored its commitments under the nuclear deal for a year following the U.S. withdrawal, giving the European signatories time to fulfill their promises to mitigate the impacts of Washington’s unilateral exit. However, Iran began to scale back its obligations under the JCPOA in several stages as the Europeans failed to keep their end of the bargain.

Earlier this month, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami stated that objections from the West have not hindered the Islamic Republic’s progress in its peaceful nuclear activities.

He noted that the persistent opposition from European countries and the United States has not succeeded in hindering Iran’s progress on this issue.

“We have begun implementing a 20,000-megawatt electricity generation project, which is scheduled to be completed by 2024 as per the agreement. The projects are actively progressing and will continue to advance according to our planned timeline,” Eslami added.

