Iran, Iraq inseparable by any "poisonous propaganda"

The Iraqi government has said that there has been no clash between the people and the security forces of Iraq and that the crime has been committed by some opportunists, said Ali Rabiei in his weekly press conference.

He also urged the people of Iraq to find democratic and legal means to place their demands from their Government.

The people of Iraq are wise and mature enough to solve their problems and are definitely able to do that, he said, adding that the path to solve the problem is unity around religious leaders of the country.

"Iran, as always, is ready to stand by its Iraqi brothers and sisters and to provide any kind of help they may need."

"No poisonous propaganda can separate the people of Iran and Iraq."

The spokesman of the Government of Iran also said that expansion of relations with neighboring countries is the priority of Iran and President Hassan Rouhani's presence at the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) meeting in Yerevan, Armenia, was in the same framework.

Rabiei said that Iran has had preferential trade with the EAEU since four years ago and will eventually sign a free trade agreement with the six member states with a total 200 million population.

He said the agreement between the EAEU and Iran will be implemented as of October 27.

According to this agreement, 5,002 items will have fixed or zero tariffs, which can have a noticeable effect on Iranian trade with the EAEU member states, he said, adding that the interactions are not limited to the six countries of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

The trilateral meeting between Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran, we had great achievements toward convergence, including making North-South railroads.

Regarding Iran's regional neighbors, especially the Persian Gulf states, he said that Iran's goal is expansion of ties with every neighboring and regional country, especially the coastal states of the Persian Gulf.

"Iran doesn’t want any of the regional countries to be an exception to deep economic, cultural, and political ties."

That's why Iran has been using all the capacities at hand in the past several months to improve ties with the Persian Gulf states, the peak of which was the Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) that President Rouhani presented to the United Nation General Assembly in September, he said.

He added that all of us and the Parisian Gulf states should be aware that there are some ill-wishers for the region and the ill-wishers should know that Iran's efforts for peace and friendship with is neighbors will not stop.

Iran wishes peace, prosperity and strength for the region, he said, adding - that's why Tehran is really sorry for what has happened in Iraq in the past few days.

