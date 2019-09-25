Gov't spox says EU3 accusations not acceptable

The EU3 claim has been carried out without conducting research or delivering documents and it has been done based on the ridiculous speculation indicating there are not any other possible explanations.

Rabiei added that we think the US has put pressure on these countries and that they want to respond to US pressure, It suggests that such reactions may have been influenced by the US.

"Our terms and conditions are the same issues we have discussed before with P4+1 countries regarding JCPOA. Of course, lifting the sanctions and returning to the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action are issues that must be honored by the two parties, but, we are talking about getting back to where we were. The sanctions must be lifted completely and the other party should come to terms with its undertakings as per the JCPOA.

Yesterday, Iran Foreign Ministry protested to EU3 against baseless accusations.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish