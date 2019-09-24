Olive branch; Iranian Peace badge on General Assembly table

Dr. Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has left for New York to attend and address the seventy-fourth session of the UN General Assembly in order to outline the fundamental policies and logic of the Islamic Republic in line with the doctrine of peace and stability.

The trip is of particular importance in many ways and can be accompanied by significant achievements. The UN General Assembly summit is always a great opportunity to present different ideas and views between different nations and cultures. The Iranian nation is currently under the most brutal sanctions and economic terrorism by the United States, and the seventy-fourth session of the UN General Assembly has provided an opportunity to inform statesmen and representatives of various countries of the oppression of the Iranian people. The following issues may be addressed at the summit:

- Violation of the JCPOA by the United States and failure to fulfill obligations of other members of the JCPOA, especially the European countries, which result in maximum pressure on the Iranian people by imposing cruel US sanctions, could be further explained to the public.

- Governments’ officials and representatives of different countries should be aware that such cruel treatment of the Iranian people is being carried out while Iran has complied with all its obligations and has been repeatedly endorsed by the IAEA. The people of the world must be made aware that the US and European countries have never fulfilled their obligations and are destroying the prospects for the implementation of agreements with these countries. Instead of fulfilling their obligations, they are making daily accusations against Iran and threatening military action. While Iran has always sought peace and stability in the region, it considers it the region's best security factor.

- Outlining the details of the "Hormuz Peace Initiative" in the open courtyard of the General Assembly can counteract the challenging and warmongering atmosphere of the US regime and their partners in the region. To bring peace and stability to the region and to avoid military conflict, Iran must invite all Persian Gulf states, the Hormuz region, and the United Nations to participate in the coalition. Iran believes that the presence of foreign forces is not only detrimental to the countries of the region, but also simmering tense, so security, peace and stability in the region can only be guaranteed with the participation of regional countries.

- Proposing appropriate solutions to resolve complex issues, including the need to stop the war and bomb the Yemeni nation by Saudi Arabia and the need to end crises involving Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere in the region and the world. Providing reassuring and peaceful solutions will help resolve these crises and the acute issues of the international community. Crises that are largely rooted in US and allies crisis-ridden actions and behaviors.

- Holding the 4+1 meeting (which could turn into the 5+1 meeting with the return of the United States to the JCPOA and the abolition of outrageous sanctions) and adhering of JCPOA’S members to their commitments, may open a new chapter for continued international cooperation and partnerships for peacebuilding, the security and creation of the Middle East free of nuclear weapons; an opportunity that, in simple terms, can solve much of the Iran-US problem by removing sanctions and engaging in dialogue and engagement.

- Extensive meetings will be held on the sidelines of the General Assembly, each of which has its own significance: meeting with foreign ministers and presidents can, in addition to outlining Iran's stance on international developments, lead to an agreement to expand bilateral, regional cooperation and international.

- As the United States returns to the JCPOA and lifts sanctions on Iran, it will be possible to meet with US officials in the framework of the JCPOA. Such an opportunity could be an important part of this period of the UN General Assembly.

- A meeting with media executives, scholars, and US thinkers will also take place during the summit. Certainly, public diplomacy and the rational-based policy of Iran can, through these meetings, enlighten the world's public opinion on the realities of the world, the causes of the escalating crisis in the Middle East, and the main cause of bitterness in US-Iran relations. In this respect, these meetings form an important part of the General Assembly summit.

- The President's speech at the General Assembly is very important and can showcase Iran’s principled stances on regional and world developments to the world.

For the first time, the United States has been isolated in its history of hostility to Iran, with the exception of a few countries other countries do not support its conspiracies against our country. The overwhelming majority of countries do not accept the behavior and policies of the US senior officials. Iran has put the "Peace and Olive Branch" sign on the table of the General Assembly today and hopes that the path of peace and understanding will be secured in this unique opportunity.

BY: Saeed Mohammadi;Political analyst

Translatedby: Hamed Shahbazi

Editted by: Hamid Shamlou

