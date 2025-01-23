Israeli regime's toll on Gazans exceeds 47,280 despite ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA - The death toll from Israel's war on Gaza has reached about 47,300 with numbers rising despite a ceasefire as new bodies are being found under the rubble on a daily basis.

The health ministry in Gaza said hospitals had received 122 bodies, including 120 that “were recovered from under the rubble”.

The ministry reiterated its appeal to Gazans to submit information about dead or missing people to help update its records.

Thousands of Palestinians are still trapped under rubble. Palestinian journalists have shared videos on social media platforms showing survivors in Gaza trying to find their relatives among the bodies wrapped in white shrouds.

