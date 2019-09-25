Iran sends message of peace to world in era of US isolation

Haji Karim Jabbari told IRNA in an interview that "Iran is in exceptional situation at all three levels: Domestic, regional, and international.

On the domestic scene, the policy of US sanctions and maximum pressure can only be answered by domestic consensus, relying on national resources and resistance. At the regional level, we are also faced with the impacts of Saudi Arabia, Zionist regime and US interventions and some other trans-regional forces. The policy and strategy is to confront regional interference.

Elaborating on the international relations of Iran, he said that the US, the Zionist regime and Saudi Arabia jointly lead hostile actions against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The ambassador added that the US economic sanctions, action on Iran pursues the goal of regime change in Iran, and through international mechanisms and violations of the International Law, they aim to drive Iran to isolation.

He said that Iran needs active, intelligent, creative and innovative diplomacy to thwart the US hostile actions and that presence of the President of the Republic of Iran in the UN General Assembly is a positive and necessary.

We need to be present at important scenes and use existing international platforms to expose the plots against the Iranian people, the nations of the region and the resistance front, and not allow practical, realistic and peace-friendly plans to thwart the US malignant policy against Iran, the envoy said.

