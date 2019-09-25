Rouhani urges Europe to comply with its JCPOA commitments

Speaking in a meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson held on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Rouhani expressed regret over the EU/3 recent statement, saying that such baseless statement is not constructive and useless in this serious and complicated situation.

He criticized UK for its shortcomings in implementing JCPOA commitments to benefit Iran of the nuclear deal advantages.

Rouhani highlighted the context of the JCPOA which heralded positive economic atmosphere for Iran and urged the EU states to put into operation the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) as soon as possible.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian president referred to 'Hormuz Peace Initiative' he will present to the UNGA session on Wednesday, saying cooperation between regional countries is the only way to ensure sustainable stability and security in the region.

Other countries namely the UK support is effective to help realize the JCPOA objectives, he reiterated.

Meanwhile, Johnson stressed the fact that London is keen on developing relations with Tehran, adding that UK has always supported the JCPOA.

He said he had made major efforts for discouraging US administration of pulling out of the nuclear deal.

Pointing to Iran's effective role in the region, he expressed hope for continuation of the nuclear deal and de-escalation of tensions in the region.

Rouhani arrived in New York late on Monday to attend the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Upon his arrival at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport, Rouhani said we hope that we will be able to deliver the regional nations’ message which is peace and an end to any intervention in the sensitive region of the Persian Gulf and the Middle East.

“I will also get the Iranian nation’s message across to the international community. The Iranian people are suffering from a cruel economic war. Iran is a nation of resistance and wants everyone to return to their commitments and laws,” added Rouhani who was talking to the Iranian media in the airport.

President Rouhani will deliver a speech to the UN General Assembly session on Wednesday.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish