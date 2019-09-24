Pakistan trying best to de-escalate Iran, Saudi, US tensions

“US President Donald Trump has asked me that if we could de-escalate the situation and we may come up with another deal, so I did convey this to the Iranian President, yes we are trying our best, but I can’t reveal more than that,” he said while addressing a news conference at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

He added that before being asked by US President Donald Trump, "I stopped over in Saudi Arabia because of the drone attacks on their oil facilities and I spoke to Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and he also asked me to talk to the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to de-escalate tensions between the two countries.’

“I immediately spoke to Iranian President Rouhani after meeting with President Trump to mediate on the issue and at the moment I can’t reveal much,” he added.

“I am hoping that there is no conflict, I don’t believe that conflicts actually resolve anything,” said the Prime Minister.

He strongly believed that if there is war in the region budgets of the regional countries would be affected and the oil prices shoot up and this will cause more poverty so we will try our best to reduce the tensions.

Prime Minister Imran is on a week-long visit to attend the 74th session of UN General Assembly in New York.

Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani yesterday at UN headquarters in New York to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Earlier Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talking to media said Islamabad has urged Riyadh not to rush into decisions that could threaten the region’s peace and stability.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had detailed discussions with Saudi leadership on the current delicate situation in the Middle East.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish