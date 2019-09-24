Trump seeks Pakistan’s role on Iran, US tensions

Local media quoting Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and US President Donald Trump during a meeting had detailed discussion on Pakistan-India tensions, Afghanistan and recent developments in Persian Gulf region.

The foreign minister said that the prime minister made it clear to the US president that the region could not afford any other war as any imprudent action would draw drastic consequences.

However, on the prime minister’s offer of playing his role to ease the situation, the US president mandated him to talk with the Iranian leaders.

The mandate comes at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan met Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on the sidelines of 74th session of the UN General Assembly to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said his country would play major role to de-escalate tension between Iran and US.

Meanwhile, President Rouhani reminded Pakistani PM of his fruitful visit to Iran, expressing hope for implementation of the agreements and MoUs already signed.

Earlier Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talking to media said that Islamabad has urged Riyadh not to rush into decisions that could threaten the region’s peace and stability.

The minister said that the Prime Minister had detailed discussions with Saudi leadership on the current delicate situation in the Middle East.

