War is not a solution to problems: Pakistan PM

He was speaking at an event at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) think tank in New York on Monday.

The premier answering a question regarding recent attack on Saudi oil facilities said: "I am and always will be a pacifist and anti war, I do not believe wars solve problems, you go to solve one problem and you give birth to five other problems."

“You go after Al-Qaeda you create Daesh, so wars do not solve problems unfortunately,” he said.

Expressing his views, Khan said: "I would do everything to resolve this issue through diplomacy I would be trying my best because if there is a conflict the consequences would be high."

He said imagine if oil prices go up, we are struggling to balance our budget, this will just immediately throw our things.

“We already had a war on terror in which 70,000 Pakistanis died, people of Pakistan and my government have learnt a lesson that we will avoid conflict at any time and we can’t afford a conflict in our neighborhood,” noted the premier.

