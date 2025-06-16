Israeli bunkers are not offering protection against Iran’s punitive strikes

Tehran, IRNA – Israelis have been spending most of the day, and night, in underground shelters since June 13, when the Tel Aviv regime started a war of aggression against Iran and the Islamic Republic began punitive strikes.

That had already effectively brought daily life in Israel to a halt. Sirens sounded across the Israeli-occupied territories almost incessantly, sending people to shelters in fear of Iranian strikes.

But people had to keep returning to the shelters as the strikes kept coming. Many chose to spend the nights inside the bunkers to avoid the constant back and forth.

But the potent warheads being used on the Iranian missiles are now rendering the shelters ineffective and bringing horror to the Israelis under the ground.

Footage captured by Israelis using mobile phone cameras has appeared, showing the inside of shelters in mayhem following Iranian strikes. The hardened walls and ceilings can be seen having collapsed on the Israelis’ heads. People, panicked and in disbelief, fumble around for help.

They can’t say they weren’t warned.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces earlier issued warnings to the Israelis to leave the occupied territories altogether and not assume that underground shelters would offer them protection while the war of aggression was being waged on Iran.

“Warnings for you in the coming days: Leave the occupied territories, because, certainly, they won’t be inhabitable in the future!” Colonel Reza Sayyad, spokesperson for the Armed Forces, said on Sunday, shortly after a new wave of Iranian strikes began against Israel.

Colonel Sayyad warned Israelis to leave and “not let the criminal [Israeli] regime use you as human shields.” He said specifically that taking shelter underground will not bring safety to the Israelis.

The Israeli regime began strikes inside Iranian territory, including on residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, Iran began punitive strikes deep inside Israel, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

Waves of Iranian strikes have been hitting targets deep inside Israel since then. Despite heavy Israeli censorship, abundant footage has appeared of the Iranian missiles hitting their targets in precision strikes.

