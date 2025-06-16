Iran condemns Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities as state terrorism 

London, IRNA — Iran’s Ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency (I.A.E.A.) Reza Najafi has vehemently condemned Israel’s strikes on its peaceful nuclear facilities, terming it an act of state terrorism.

The emergency session of the I.A.E.A.’s Board of Governors, at Russia’s request, to discuss the Israeli aggression against Iran has kicked off.

Speaking at the session on Monday, Najafi said that the Israeli aggression is the flagrant breach of the United Nations Charter.

The United States was aware of the Israeli strikes beforehand and had supported it by providing intelligence, political backing, and material aids, he said.

As to the inaction of the I.A.E.A. and its board in addressing Israel’s repeated threats against Iran’s nuclear sites, he argued that this silence not only undermines the agency’s credibility but emboldens Israel to take aggressive actions.

In spite of certain biased behaviors from international actors and Israel’s continued violations of nuclear regulations outside the framework of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.), he said, Iran has always upheld its commitments.

Tehran has provided the I.A.E.A. with extensive, detailed reports on its peaceful nuclear program, but this transparency has unfortunately been exploited to put national security and Iranian scientists in danger.

If N.P.T. obligations remain imbalanced—where committed member states comply while non-member aggressors act without restrictions—then continuing voluntary adherence to the treaty becomes unjustifiable.

Era of hit-and-run is over: Iran’s envoy

Declaring that the era of hit-and-run attacks have come to an end, he affirmed Iran’s right under the U.N. Charter and the I.A.E.A. statutes to defend its sovereignty, nuclear sites, and national interests.

Iran will give an appropriate response at a suitable time, the envoy underlined.

Najafi also urged the I.A.E.A. Board of Governors to categorically condemn Israel’s attack and hold the regime accountable for the consequences of dangerous move.

Overnight on June 13, Israel began rounds of strikes on Iran, including the capital. In a major escalation, the Tel Aviv regime also targeted residential buildings in and near Tehran.

Following the attack, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the Israeli regime had sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself.

